High times in Canada as cannabis becomes legal nationwide

Today, Canada becomes the first industrialized nation to legalize the recreational use of marijuana. Two decades after medical marijuana was legalized, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau makes good on one of his more progressive campaign promises: to legalize recreational use with the hopes of reducing related crime and underage usage. Canada is the only country other than Uruguay that allows recreational use nationwide.

It is a new industry with the potential for big growth, and Canada has now positioned itself to be the largest global marketplace for cannabis and cannabis-related products. Several cannabis companies have already started to go public with IPOs, providing investors with new opportunities. Major retailers such as Walmart Canada and several beverage companies are seeking ways to integrate these new offerings into their own product lines.

Canadians from coast to coast celebrate as this growing industry goes mainstream. The following are some of the scenes on this historic day.