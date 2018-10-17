Brexit has reached a stalemate: Here's what you need to know

It's because both sides want to prevent a hard border between Northern Ireland and the Republic of Ireland. The former is part of the U.K. and the latter is a member of the EU.

The U.K. government's plan is to leave the EU's single market and its customs union, meaning there could be extra checks on goods moving from the EU to the U.K. and vice-versa. This poses the question of where the checks will take place.

The EU proposed that the checks happen at the Irish Sea and are carried out in the least intrusive way possible. However, the DUP (Democratic Unionist Party), the Northern Irish party that supports Prime Minister Theresa May in parliament, does not believe the EU's solution is a good one. The DUP argues that it divides Northern Ireland from the rest of the U.K. and forces Belfast to follow EU rules.

May has proposed to have a customs union with the EU, temporarily. But the EU rejected her idea. The 27 EU countries want a permanent solution that will always avoid a hard border between Northern Ireland and the Republic of Ireland. May's proposal was also not well-received by her party members. Some of them believe that a customs union with the EU, even if temporary, will restrict the U.K.'s ability to strike new trade deals.