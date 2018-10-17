Khashoggi crisis threatens to alienate the foreign firms remaking Saudi Arabia's economy

In August, AMC Entertainment CEO Adam Aron told analysts he "could not be more upbeat" about the company's expansion into Saudi Arabia, where the company had recently opened the first new theater in the conservative Islamic kingdom in nearly four decades.

Aron had good reason to be effusive. In his words, the opening received "massive global publicity." AMC's single screen in Riyadh is more than 20 times more profitable than the average AMC screen. Plus, that profitability is coming cheap. Saudi Arabia's sovereign wealth fund is kicking in the "lion's share" of the capital necessary to build the planned 50 to 100 AMC theaters in the kingdom.

"Ah, the benefits of pent-up demand," Aron said on the company's earnings conference call. "Over time, we expect that our 16th country will make a material financial contribution to AMC."

The arrangement illustrates how Saudi Arabia is relying on partnerships with foreign firms as the nation embarks on an ambitious endeavor to overhaul its oil-dependent economy — and how Western companies stand to profit handsomely from that project. However, those tie-ups are now fraught with reputational risk as the Saudi brand strains under the weight of allegations that the kingdom — and Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman himself — orchestrated the assassination of journalist and U.S. resident Jamal Khashoggi.