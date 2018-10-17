If you're planning a trip on a budget, be warned: Visiting these U.S. destinations will likely cost you more.

Personal finance website GOBankingRates recently evaluated top vacation spots by the costs associated with visiting them, including airfare and hotel, as well as other expenses, such as food and beverages. Airfares are based on average flight prices from the Bureau of Transportation Statistics.

The following cities and destinations came up as the most expensive, based on two adults staying for three nights in October 2018.

10. Charleston, South Carolina

Total cost: $1,680.82

Hotel (3 nights): $534

Airfare (for two): $757