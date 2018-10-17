Europe News

Turkey passes a crucial market test after months of turmoil

  • Turkey has received three times the bids for its $2 billion dollar-denominated bond.
  • The issuance offers a yield of 7.5 percent to investors
Turkey made a comeback in the international bond markets after receiving bids worth $6 billion for its five-year dollar-denominated bond.

This means that companies and banks in the country now have better access to the international capital markets, allowing them to borrow at better rates.

The bond issuance Tuesday, expected to mature in December 2023, had a yield of 7.5 percent for the investor, and received bids of three times the amount that was on offer.

"60 percent of the bonds have been sold to investors in the U.S., 23 percent in the U.K., 11 percent in other Europe, 5 percent in Turkey, and 1 percent in other regions," the finance ministry said in an official statement.

A money changer counts Turkish lira banknotes at a currency exchange office in Istanbul, Turkey.
Murad Sezer | Reuters
"(It) should provide something of a benchmark for banks/corporates to re-access international capital markets, helping with U.S. dollar liquidity," Timothy Ash, a senior emerging markets strategist at Bluebay Asset Management, said in a note to clients Tuesday, calling it a "positive development."

Ash said the Turkish government will want to see this as a "turning point in the crisis and benchmark for corporates and banks to come to market to secure dollar liquidity."

The country had appointed Deutsche Bank, Goldman Sachs and Societe Generale to advise on the sale of its five-year bond, its third bond sale this year. In January, Turkey tapped the global bond market with a $2 billion bond that offered a 5.2 percent yield to investors. This was followed by another $2 billion bond in April offering a 6.2 percent yield to investors.

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan
Arif Akdogan | Bloomberg | Getty Images
Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan

The last few months have been nothing short of a roller-coaster ride for Turkish assets, which have seen a massive sell-off thanks to investor concerns over the central bank's independence and a diplomatic fight between Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and Washington.

Fears of contagion and a wider emerging markets shake-up culminated in Turkey's central bank increasing its benchmark interest rate to 24 percent last month. The move exceeded market expectations and helped to steady the lira against the dollar.

Nonetheless, the Turkish currency has fallen around 40 percent against the greenback this year.

- Sam Meredith contributed to this report.

