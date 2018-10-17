Turkey passes a crucial market test after months of turmoil

Turkey made a comeback in the international bond markets after receiving bids worth $6 billion for its five-year dollar-denominated bond.

This means that companies and banks in the country now have better access to the international capital markets, allowing them to borrow at better rates.

The bond issuance Tuesday, expected to mature in December 2023, had a yield of 7.5 percent for the investor, and received bids of three times the amount that was on offer.

"60 percent of the bonds have been sold to investors in the U.S., 23 percent in the U.K., 11 percent in other Europe, 5 percent in Turkey, and 1 percent in other regions," the finance ministry said in an official statement.