US named the world's most competitive economy

WEF’s Zahidi: US should do more to improve workers' rights 2 Hours Ago | 05:29

The United States was named the world's most competitive economy by the World Economic Forum (WEF) on Wednesday.

In its Global Competitiveness Index, WEF — known for its annual economic forum in Davos, Switzerland — ranked the U.S. as the most competitive of 140 economies, the first time the nation has reached the top spot in a decade.

Singapore and Germany ranked second and third respectively, with researchers finding the European economy was now less competitive than those in East Asia and the Pacific.

The report mapped the competitiveness of global economies using 98 indicators including workforce diversity, press freedom, labor rights, and disruptive businesses.