Watch: Trump awards the Medal of Honor to Vietnam veteran John Canley

[The stream is slated to start at 4 p.m. ET. Please refresh the page if you do not see a player above at that time.]

President Donald Trump on Wednesday is set to award the Medal of Honor — the U.S. military's highest honor — to retired Marine Corps Sgt. Maj. John Canley for "conspicuous gallantry" during the Vietnam War, the White House said.

As a gunnery sergeant in 1968, Canley risked his life protecting his company while fending off waves of enemy attacks en route to help surrounded allies in Hue City. He took command of the company after his commanding officer was severely wounded and led Marines in their attacks on enemy positions within the city walls.

The White House said that "Canley's heroic actions saved the lives of his teammates" in a press release.

