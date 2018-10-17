"If we are going to have the most valuable companies in the history of the world decide how all of our news and information is sorted and delivered to us, we are going to need radical transparency."

The companies make a clear and obvious counterargument. They are not in the business of making value judgments. It's simply not in their commercial interests to do so. They don't want to be the "arbiters of truth"; they don't want to determine what constitutes nudity or profanity and what does not; and they don't want to determine whether certain novel forms of extreme content deserve to be taken offline or not. No matter what they decide, someone will accuse them of bias. That is why they are desperate to transfer the responsibility (and legal liabilities) of making these decisions to someone else. They want to act upon the policies set forth by a third party, and they don't care who that third party might be — whether government or civil society or industry organization — so long as the public thinks that third party is credible and so long as the regulations they set are favorable, meaning the rules favor the industry's desires to innovate, even if that innovation comes at the expense of some public interest.

In the end this won't work. Because the tech companies do decide. They are both publishers and they are technology platforms. Every day, they sort political information and deliver it to billions of people. And we do not know the rationale for those choices. Until we do, this controversy is here to stay, because these companies are the new masters of public information. While we've never had a perfect system of news production and distribution (far from it), we have always had a pretty clear understanding of how it came to us, who decided, and why. And now we don't. And the gatekeepers are now media monopolists that likes of which would turn Citizen Kane green with envy.

The answer to the problem of #stopthebias is to pull back the curtain on the digital media marketplace. If we are going to have the most valuable companies in the history of the world decide how all of our news and information is sorted and delivered to us, we are going to need radical transparency. We are going to need a new digital social contract that guarantees our rights in this market.