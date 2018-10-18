Daniel Loeb's Third Point is going after the board of Campbell Soup in a four-minute video aimed at persuading shareholders to take his side in a fight for control.

The video begins with a woman dressed in pearls and a light pink dress dancing around her 1950s-style kitchen while the soup maker's familiar jingle plays, "Mmm, Mmm, Good" in the background.

Then the music changes and the voice-over says "Mmm, Mmm, Bad."

"What an incredible waste. One of America's most iconic brands being left behind by failed leaders who punished shareholders' loyalty," the video says.