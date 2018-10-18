American Express is scheduled to report third quarter earnings after the market close on Thursday.

Here's what Wall Street expects:

Earnings: $1.77 cents per share, forecast by Refinitiv

Revenue: $10.05 billion, forecast by Refinitiv

Net income: $1.53 billion, forecast by StreetAccount

American Express reports the day after notes from the recent Federal Open Market Committee Meeting indicate the Fed is likely to continue raising interest rates. Higher rates should benefit companies like Amex by boosting revenue and profit.

Also on Thursday, American Express announced an agreement with mobile payments app firms PayPal and Venmo to enable cardholders to send payments and pay their Amex bills.

