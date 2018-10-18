Tech

Apple announces October 30 event where it's expected to announce new iPads and Macs

  • Apple is expected to announce new iPads and Macs at an event in New York City on Oct. 30.
  • According to earlier reports, the new iPads will mimic the design and feature of the iPhone X. That means no more home button and the FaceID facial recognition camera.
  • Apple is also expected to introduce updates to its Mac computers, including a new model with a sharper screen based on the current MacBook Air.

Apple announced Thursday that it will hold a press event on Oct. 30 at the Brooklyn Academy of Music in Brooklyn, NY. It's where Apple is expected to unveil its latest iPads and Macs.

In July, top Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo said Apple will release a new 11-inch iPad Pro with support for Face ID, the same facial-recognition technology used in Apple's newest iPhones that can unlock the device when you look at it.

Apple refreshed its standard iPad back in March, when it also added support for the Apple Pencil stylus. Apple's current iPad Pros are available in two sizes: 10.5-inches and 12.9-inches, which means Apple will likely replace the 10.5-inch iPad Pro model.

In August, Bloomberg said Apple will release a new Mac Mini Pro and a new lower-cost MacBook with a Retina display. It's possible Apple refreshes the current MacBook Air with the new screen, since that computer has mostly only received bumps to the latest Intel processors over the last several years.

The invite says "There's more in the making," which suggests there's more products to announce. For the first time, Apple gave unique invites to various publications. CNBC's invite is above.

Here's the WSJ invite:

Here's what The Verge received:

This is TechCrunch's invite:

This is from CNET:

And here's one from Axios:

