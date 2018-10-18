Australian stocks slip following turbulent session on Wall Street

Stocks in Australia were lower on Thursday morning following a turbulent session on Wall Street overnight.
The ASX 200 was largely flat after slipping by 0.17 in early trade. The heavily weighted financials subindex saw gains of 0.45 percent, the energy sector saw a decline of 1.16 percent while materials fell by 0.89 percent at 7:40 a.m. HK/SIN (7:40 p.m. ET Wednesday).
The Japanese markets appeared set to trade cautiously when markets open. The Nikkei futures contract in Chicago was at 22,910, while its counterpart in Osaka was at 22,880. The Nikkei 225 last closed at 22,841.12.