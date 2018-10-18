Asia Markets

Australian stocks slip following turbulent session on Wall Street

  • Stocks on Wall Street had a turbulent session overnight following the release of the Federal Reserve's September meeting minutes.
  • The Fed meeting minutes showed a commitment to tighter monetary policy to keep the economy steady.

Stocks in Australia were lower on Thursday morning following a turbulent session on Wall Street overnight.

The ASX 200 was largely flat after slipping by 0.17 in early trade. The heavily weighted financials subindex saw gains of 0.45 percent, the energy sector saw a decline of 1.16 percent while materials fell by 0.89 percent at 7:40 a.m. HK/SIN (7:40 p.m. ET Wednesday).

The Japanese markets appeared set to trade cautiously when markets open. The Nikkei futures contract in Chicago was at 22,910, while its counterpart in Osaka was at 22,880. The Nikkei 225 last closed at 22,841.12.

Fed meeting minutes suggests more rate hikes ahead

In U.S. market action, the Dow Jones Industrial Average slipped by 91.74 points to close at 25,706.68, while the S&P 500 and Nasdaq Composite closed slightly lower. The S&P 500 ended the trading day at 2,809.21, while the Nasdaq Composite was at about 7,642.70.

The moves on Wall Street came after the release of the U.S. Federal Reserve's September meeting minutes, which showed the central bank's commitment to tighter monetary policy to keep the economy steady.

"With regard to the outlook for monetary policy beyond this meeting, participants generally anticipated that further gradual increases in the target range for the federal funds rate would most likely be consistent with a sustained economic expansion, strong labor market conditions, and inflation near 2 percent over the medium term," the minutes read.

Currencies

The U.S. dollar index, which tracks the greenback against a basket of its peers, was at 95.575 as of 7:05 a.m. HK/SIN, following a rally from levels around the 95.2 mark yesterday.

"The USD has been making up some lost ground in the past 24 hours or so. It seems to have been more market related rather than US data (only housing starts were released overnight and they were likely hurricane affected), while the FOMC Minutes this morning also have not shifted the dial too much," David de Garis, a director and senior economist at National Australia Bank, said in a morning note.

The Japanese yen was at 112.62 against the dollar, after weakening overnight from around the 112.0 mark. Meanwhile, the Australian dollar was at 0.7106, following a slide from above 0.715 in the previous session.

Here is a look at the data being released in the trading day ahead:

  • Australia — Jobs data for the month of September at 8:30 a.m. HK/SIN.
  • South Korea — Bank of Korea Monetary Policy Committee meeting and decision at 9:00 a.m. HK/SIN.

— CNBC's Fred Imbert contributed to this report.

