Australian stocks slip following turbulent session on Wall Street

The U.S. dollar index, which tracks the greenback against a basket of its peers, was at 95.575 as of 7:05 a.m. HK/SIN, following a rally from levels around the 95.2 mark yesterday.

"The USD has been making up some lost ground in the past 24 hours or so. It seems to have been more market related rather than US data (only housing starts were released overnight and they were likely hurricane affected), while the FOMC Minutes this morning also have not shifted the dial too much," David de Garis, a director and senior economist at National Australia Bank, said in a morning note.

The Japanese yen was at 112.62 against the dollar, after weakening overnight from around the 112.0 mark. Meanwhile, the Australian dollar was at 0.7106, following a slide from above 0.715 in the previous session.

Here is a look at the data being released in the trading day ahead:

Australia — Jobs data for the month of September at 8:30 a.m. HK/SIN.

South Korea — Bank of Korea Monetary Policy Committee meeting and decision at 9:00 a.m. HK/SIN.

