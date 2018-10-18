European markets seen mixed as Brexit talks rumble on

Market focus is largely attuned to ongoing Brexit talks, as negotiations over Britain's departure from the EU remain at an impasse. U.K. Prime Minister Theresa May addressed EU leaders in Brussels Wednesday evening and assured them both sides could still strike a deal.

Nonetheless, leaders at the Brussels summit were left frustrated as Britain failed to offer any new proposals to unlock the vexed Irish border question. Both sides have agreed to keep negotiating, though it was decided insufficient progress had been made to call a special summit next month.

In corporate news, Ericsson, Volvo Group, Novartis, Nestle and Unilever were all scheduled to release their latest quarterly earnings reports Thursday morning.

Stateside, the Federal Reserve's latest meeting showed broad agreement among policymakers on the need to keep raising borrowing costs. The dollar and U.S. Treasury yields both rose to their highest levels in a week on the news.

In Asia, MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares, excluding Japan, dipped 0.2 percent on Thursday.