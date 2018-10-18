It's the year 2050, and robots have replaced all human jobs. Yet out of sheer benevolence, the machines have provided humans with some amusement: A simulation of what having a job used to look like.

Welcome to Job Simulator: The 2050 Archives, a game by Google's Owlchemy Labs. The virtual reality (VR) game has amassed a cult following. it allows players to experience what it was like to hold a 9 to 5 job, and relive the glory days of working in an office. The game has a comedic bent, as robots who have imagined the simulation often misinterpret facets of office life for humans.

Since its founding about seven years ago, Owlchemy Labs has gone on to release several games. It first designed mobile and PC games, before transitioning to VR. In 2017, the company was acquired by Google, where Owlchemy continued to put a unique spin on its offerings in a gaming world dominated by the wildly popular battle royale format.

"In video games in particular, the amount of companies that build...funny games by nature is actually kind of tiny," CEO Devin Reimer told CNBC in a recent interview. "A lot of it has to do with the size of the market [and] what genres of game have been popular."