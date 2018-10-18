London and Singapore named the top destinations for cash flowing into financial services

London's financial services sector attracted more foreign investment last year than any of its global counterparts, according to a new report by the city's governing body.

The city's financial district secured more foreign direct investment (FDI) last year than eight other major hubs, according to a report from the City of London Corporation published Wednesday.

It said that London secured 55 FDI projects in 2017 — more than twice the number of those received by New York and Frankfurt. An FDI project is generally an overseas investment into a new or existing project where the foreign investor secures majority-ownership.

Despite Brexit uncertainty, London attracted 28 percent of all FDI projects secured by the nine financial centers assessed (London, Dublin, Frankfurt, Hong Kong, Luxembourg, New York City, Paris, Singapore, and Tokyo).