Oil plunges nearly 11% in just 2 weeks, shrugging off Iran sanctions and Saudi tension

Talk of oil prices spiking to $100 has been replaced by another discussion: How low can crude futures go?

The oil market has undergone a spectacular reversal, even against a backdrop of looming U.S. sanctions on Iran, OPEC's third-largest crude producer, and rising tensions between Washington and Saudi Arabia, the world's biggest oil exporter.

U.S. crude futures fell to a one-month low of $68.55 on Thursday, plunging more than $8 a barrel from this month's nearly four-year high at $76.90. That's a remarkable 10.9 percent plunge from peak to trough over just two weeks.

Meanwhile, Brent crude bottomed out at $78.69 a barrel on Thursday, down $8, or 9.3 percent, from its four-year high at $86.74 on Oct. 3.

There are three reasons oil prices have fallen so far so fast, said Matt Smith, director of commodity research at tanker-tracking firm ClipperData.

First, the supply of oil held in U.S. storage tanks has risen sharply over the last four weeks. U.S. crude stockpiles are up by 22.3 million barrels through last week. That's the biggest increase over that four-week period since 2015, when storage levels were rising toward all-time highs in a heavily oversupplied market.