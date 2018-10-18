The potential for companies like Opti is huge. From May through July, much of the East Coast saw rainfall up to three times normal levels, according to the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration. Nine of the top 10 years for one-day extreme precipitation events have occurred since 1990, according to the Environmental Protection Agency. The more water, the more expensive the damage.

According to Quigley, nearly a million sites nationwide could use Opti's technology to control flooding. Opti now has more than 130 systems deployed in 21 states and is in major cities including New York, Pittsburgh and Chicago. Opti's revenue has grown tenfold in its four years, doubling last year alone, according to Quigley. Its largest private investors are Sidewalk Labs, Missionpoint Partners and Ecosystem Integrity Fund.

"We love simple tech solutions that have a lot of power, and this is the kind of thing that is beautiful because it saves customers money, particularly in old cities," said James Everett, co-founder of the Ecosystem Integrity Fund. "We believe that tools like this should become best practices. It's new for municipalities. It's not the way they've typically thought. We invested about a year and a half ago, where we thought the company was starting to emerge from the difficult pilot stage. We believe it's going accelerate."

While Opti is using its technology to manage and direct water underground, another company is setting its sights and its technology higher, literally, on rooftops. Rainbank is a recent start-up that turns rooftops into reservoirs. Its system is now employed on the roof of the Water Department in New Orleans. Much like Opti, it also uses cloud technology connected to valves. Instead of ponds, it uses rooftops to hold water during heavy rainstorms and then release it slowly once the storms have passed.

"These devices are remotely controlled," said Rainbank CEO Kevin Dutt. "They talk to each other, and they also talk to our server in the cloud, and our server is running algorithms, evaluating a storm and deciding when is going to be the most intense period of a storm. With that information, it tells these valves when to close, when to start collecting water."

Dutt insists the rooftops don't leak because they are built structurally to hold a lot more water or weight than they actually do.

"So we don't take a risk in any way in that way," he said.