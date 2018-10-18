Intense storms are becoming much more frequent, resulting in heavier rainfall and flooding that wreaks havoc on local infrastructures, budgets and economies.
This summer was one of the wettest on record in much of the Northeast. Study after study have shown that storms with extreme rain are becoming more common, and consequently posing a new challenge to old, outdated stormwater systems in cities large and small. Most of the nation's stormwater systems are simply unable to handle the increasingly heavy rainfall. And it gets worse as urban development increases because there are fewer places for water to go.
That's why, instead of looking on the ground for answers, new companies are turning to the technology cloud to find ways to manage what comes out of the sky.
One four-year-old company, Boston-based Opti, installs underground smart water management systems that connect to the technology cloud and track the weather. The systems control water coming into and out of urban lakes, retention ponds, tanks, pipes, cisterns, even constructed wetlands.
"We're able to take the weather forecast and use it to predict how much runoff is going to occur, and drain the facility down in advance to create new storage without building a new major capital asset," Opti CEO Marcus Quigley said.