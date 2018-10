Your first trade for Thursday, Oct 18

The "Fast Money" traders shared their first moves for the market open.

Pete Najarian was a buyer of Netflix

Tim Seymour was a buyer of Constellation Brands

Dan Nathan was a seller of Netflix

Guy Adami was a buyer of Bristol-Myers Squibb

