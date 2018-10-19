Morgan Stanley is one firm experimenting with how these new technologies can be applied to better manage clients' money.

Artificial intelligence refers to the ability for computer science to be applied in ways that replace human intelligence. Financial firms — ranging from big Wall Street names like Morgan Stanley to robo-advisors and start-ups — are all taking a look at how tools such as algorithms, data mining and natural-language processing can help you become wealthier.

Morgan Stanley formally launched its initiative — called Next Best Action — to its more than 15,000 financial advisors earlier this year. Including the firm's service employees, more than 20,000 have access to the tools.

The technology works by evaluating communications with clients by emails, texts and other notes. It then applies machine learning to evaluate other ideas that can be suggested to the client.

The tool could prompt your advisor to send a message when a stock you have a significant position in has been downgraded by the firm. Or if you live in the path of a coming storm — as with hurricanes Florence and Michael recently — it can send you a note with a list of helpful resources, information on your insurance rights and tips for protecting your pets.

"The machine serves up those ideas to the financial advisor, and then they decide what makes sense based on their practice and the needs of the clients," said Jeff McMillan, chief analytics and data officer at Morgan Stanley Wealth Management.