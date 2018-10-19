The Dow Jones Industrial Average shed more than 1,300 points earlier this month in the most dramatic drop since February.
If you are a client of Morgan Stanley Wealth Management, you may have received a message from your financial advisor.
The purpose of the message would be to tell you exactly what happened in the market and what the firm's investment professionals are saying about it. It would also tell you your portfolio's current probability of success in light of recent events.
The email would come from your financial advisor. But behind the scenes, they are getting help from a source you might not expect: artificial intelligence.