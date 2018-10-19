Cramer's lightning round: GoPro's stock could go higher on a 'good holiday season'

GoPro Inc.: "I think that GoPro's going to have a good holiday season. They've got all new stuff. I think it could trade to $8, but I don't think it's getting more than that because it's pretty darn speculative."

Eli Lilly and Co.: "I think Eli Lilly is very good, but it has had such a run that I can no longer countenance buying it up at these levels."

HealthEquity Inc.: "I think it's interesting. I mean, look, I think that if Paychex decided they wanted to get into that business, exactly in that niche, I think that they could do great and they could actually do it pretty well through corporations, so I don't know if there's a big enough moat there."

General Mills Inc.: "They bought this Blue Buffalo. Here's the problem: I don't like the stock because they took down too much money to pay for Blue Buffalo. They overpaid. They've bought a lot of stock much higher and then they're selling lower. That is not my kind of company."

Marriott Intl.: "This is just people just saying the business cycle's reaching a conclusion. It's all about the Fed, otherwise Marriott would be higher because [CEO] Arne [Sorenson]'s doing a great job."