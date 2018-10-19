Investor and Trump friend Tom Barrack not going to Saudi conference

Billionaire investor and one of President Donald Trump's closest allies Tom Barrack will not be attending the Future Investment Initiative conference in Saudi Arabia, CNBC has learned.

Barack will no longer be attending as his speaking session was cancelled by the conference hosts after Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin pulled out of attending on Thursday, according to a source with direct knowledge of the matter.

Mnuchin and Barrack were slated to be on a panel together.

Barrack is the latest prominent business figure who have dropped out of taking part in the conference, also known as "Davos in the Desert," following the disappearance of Washington Post columnist Jamal Khashoggi.

A spokesman for Barrack declined to comment.



Barrack, a Lebanese American, became close to the president and his administration during the 2016 presidential election. He was one of the lead business figures who helped fund raise for then candidate Trump and later introduced him to his previous campaign chairman Paul Manafort.





This is breaking news. Please check back for updates.