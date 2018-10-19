Investors can get big tax breaks if they invest in 'opportunity zones' under new Treasury rules

The Treasury Department on Friday outlined rules for investors seeking to finance development in under-served regions in exchange for significant tax breaks.
The proposed guidance would govern investments in so-called "opportunity zones" across the country that were created under the sweeping new Republican tax law. Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin estimated as much as $100 billion in private capital could be funneled into those areas.
"We want all Americans to experience the dynamic opportunities being generated by President Trump's economic policies," Mnuchin said in a statement. "This incentive will foster economic revitalization and promote sustainable economic growth, which was a major goal of the Tax Cuts and Jobs Act."