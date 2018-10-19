Morgan Stanley joins venture firms betting space startup Vector can launch a lot of small rockets

Small rocket builder Vector raised $70 million in a round of financing announced Friday, with a Morgan Stanley alternative investment fund joining Silicon Valley backers of the space company.

Vector is developing rockets priced at less than $3 million a launch, capable of putting up satellites and spacecraft about the size of a microwave, a premium part of the rocket market. Small rockets can save customers months of time getting to orbit but come at a higher cost compared to flying as a "rideshare," or secondary payload, on a larger rocket like the SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket.

CEO Jim Cantrell told CNBC that Vector is trying to do "essentially what Henry Ford did with the automobile assembly line," but with rockets. Vector's end goal is to be launching more than 100 times each year, with this latest round of funding intending to get its two rocket types, the Vector-R and the Vector-H, flying to orbit – and flying often.

"We're looking to fly up to a dozen next year," Cantrell said. "We've got to get the Vector-R launched first but we're also hoping to have the inaugural Vector-H launch next year."

New York-based Kodem Growth Partners led the $70 million round in conjunction with Morgan Stanley Alternative Investment Partners (AIP Private Markets). Previous investors Sequoia Capital, Lightspeed Venture Partners and Shasta Ventures also joined this round.

"What drew us to Vector was the the vision Jim Cantrell and John Garvey painted for us about how space communications and the satellite industry were fundamentally changing," Lightspeed partner Alex Taussig told CNBC. "They convinced us that there was this bottle neck and if you solve the bottleneck then you will multiply the addressable market significantly."

AIP Private Markets is a $3.5 billion fund within Morgan Stanley – which has about $475 billion total assets under management – and is only accessible to a limited number of the investment bank's clients. Despite its smaller size, AIP Private Markets has invested in about 200 companies since its inception in 2001. AIP Private Markets did not respond to CNBC requests for comment.

"Silicon Valley is where we got our start but we have found that there was a huge interest in the New York money community," Cantrell said of Kodem and AIP Private Markets investment in Vector.

Kodem operating partner Phil Friedman also joined Vector's board of directors, intending to help prepare the company for an initial public offering. Cantrell described Friedman as "an insider in the aerospace industry," saying Friedman has been in both buy-side and sell-side roles on Wall Street for over 35 years, especially focused on investments in the aerospace and defense industries.

"We were very impressed with management's forwarding looking view regarding how to ramp production once the development phase had ended," Friedman told CNBC.

While Friedman said Kodem's investment does not have a "preconceived philosophy regarding exit," Cantrell estimated an IPO for Vector is about three years away.

"We think the new space community needs more IPOs and intend to be the ones leading that," Cantrell said. He added that he's seen anecdotal interest from the public, with retail investors asking to buy shares in Vector. Cantrell said he's hopeful an IPO in only a few years, as he is "trying to give the public and our investors a feel for what it's like to develop a rocket company."