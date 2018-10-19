Procter & Gamble earnings, sales top expectations; shares jump

Procter & Gamble on Friday reported fiscal first-quarter earnings and sales that topped analysts' expectations.

Its shares were climbing more than 4 percent in premarket trading on the news.

Here's what P&G reported compared with what Wall Street was expecting, based on a survey of analysts by Refinitiv:



* Earnings per share: $1.12, adjusted, vs. $1.09 expected

* Revenue: $16.69 billion vs. $16.46 billion expected



"This keeps us on track to deliver our top-and bottom-line targets for the fiscal year," CEO David Taylor said in a statement.

P&G said it's anticipating organic sales growth, which strips out the impact of currency and other adjustments, of 2 to 3 percent for fiscal 2019. It expects core earnings per share to grow 3 to 8 percent, up from 2018 core earnings per share of $4.22.

Net income for the quarter ended Sept. 30 climbed about 12 percent to $3.20 billion, or $1.22 cents per share, from $2.85 billion, or $1.06 cents a share, a year ago. Excluding one-time items, P&G earned $1.12 cents a share, 3 cents ahead of analysts' consensus.

Sales were about flat at $16.69 billion compared with $16.65 billion a year ago. That was ahead of the $16.46 billion expected by analysts. It reported organic sales growth of 4 percent.

P&G said beauty net sales rose 5 percent during the latest quarter, while fabric and home-care sales climbed 2 percent. That helped offset net sales declines of 1 percent in the grooming category, a drop of 3 percent in health care, and a 3 percent decline in baby, feminine and family care.

The maker of everyday household goods like Tide laundry detergent, Pantene hair products, Crest toothpaste, and Charmin toilet paper has been defending its market share against heightened competition from private-label brands and upstart companies, such as Brandless and Harry's.



P&G's profit margins have also been squeezed, hurt by rising commodity costs, shipping expenses and foreign exchange rates.



Its shares have fallen about 11 percent so far this year, bringing P&G's market cap to roughly $202 billion.