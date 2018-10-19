Watch Bank of England Governor Mark Carney speak live in New York

[The stream is slated to start at 11:30 am ET. Please refresh the page if you do not see a player above at that time.]

Mark Carney is the governor of the Bank of England, the UK's equivalent of the Federal Reserve in the U.S. He is speaking at the Economic Club of New York.

Like his American counterparts, Carney believes a prescription of slow but steady interest rate increases is best for the nation's growth prospects as the UK prepares to leave the euro zone next year. The BOE also is looking to foster inflation around 2 percent.

The bank's current policy rate is at 0.75 percent.

