Since Donald Trump won the presidency, he has presided over both one the most tumultuous political times in recent memory, as well as the best economy the country has seen since well before the financial crisis. Consumer and small business confidence is up — but so are both the national debt and budget deficit.

The chart below, using mostly data compiled by Goldman Sachs, quantifies just how much things changed from the days just before the election in November 2016 through September 2018.

Of course, the stock market has weakened in October, which has been its historically most volatile month. The chart doesn't include GDP, which has averaged 2.72 percent since Trump took over, compared to the 1.6 percent gain in 2016.

But the numbers provide a solid overview of how conditions have evolved during the 45th president's time in office.