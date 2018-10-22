Cramer's lightning round: I think Dropbox's stock is 'trying to bottom'   

Dropbox Inc.: "I think Dropbox seems to have settled down to a level where I think a lot of people feel comfortable with it. It's doing quite well. When we sat down with the company, we felt pretty good about it and the stock just kept going lower. I think it's trying to bottom here."

Jack Henry & Associates Inc.: "It's one of the great fintech companies nobody's ever heard of. I like it."

The Trade Desk Inc.: "This one's hot as a pistol, but you know what? The market has turned on big-momentum stocks. The business is great, but the stock could be under pressure because of so many tough things that are going on in the Nasdaq right now."

Albemarle Corp.: "It's a great opportunity. There's just a lot of good chemicals within that one and it has held up much better than everybody else."

Cloudera Inc.: "I thought it was a great merger [with Hortonworks]. They've been beating each other's heads in. They've been going at it tooth and nail. Now, there's an actual chance for the combined company. I think it's going to make a lot of money. I like the acquisition very much."

Palo Alto Networks Inc.: "We're a buyer of it for ActionAlerts. Why? Because, if you take a look, there was an article today about Facebook wanting to get into security. I think everybody wants to get into security and Palo Alto's the best. The chart's bad — enough already."