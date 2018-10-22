Fortnite-themed Monopoly is No. 1 new game for Hasbro so far in Q4, CEO says

A Monopoly game centered around Fortnite, the battle-royale-style video game that has taken the world by storm, was Hasbro's top-selling product in the first week of the fourth quarter, the toymaker's CEO, Brian Goldner, told CNBC on Monday.

Speaking after his company reported third-quarter earnings that disappointed Wall Street and reflected lingering weakness from the collapse of Toys R Us, Goldner said that new esports franchises like Fortnite and Overwatch present an opportunity for Hasbro, which is working to modernize its offerings.

Beyond Monopoly: Fortnite, "we have Nerf Overwatch coming [in the spring], where you get to play the game for real," Goldner, also chairman of Hasbro, told "Mad Money" host Jim Cramer in an interview. "That will follow with Nerf Fortnite."

In addition to these new products, which will let consumers "jump out of the game and play for real," Hasbro has also been beta-testing new online games based on its legacy Magic: The Gathering, Dungeons & Dragons and Wizards of the Coast franchises.

Teasing "an announcement from us shortly talking about how we're going to enter into esports in a major way," Goldner touted his company's foray into the space occupied by giants like Take-Two Interactive and Activision Blizzard.

"What we're really offering that audience and that consumer and that gamer is the opportunity to play in a digital space," the CEO said. "As we go forward, you're going to see a suite of mobile and PC-based games ... really activating our whole activity in that space."

Shares of Hasbro closed down 3.09 percent on Monday, still feeling the impact of the company's earnings report. The stock ended the trading day at $95.01 a share.