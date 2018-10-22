Oil prices shrug off Khashoggi crisis, but US lawmakers and Turkey are turning up the heat on Saudis

The oil market has so far shrugged off rising U.S.-Saudi tensions over the killing of journalist Jamal Khashoggi by agents of the kingdom in Turkey, but the saga appears to be far from over.

A chorus of U.S. lawmakers is questioning Saudi Arabia's official story about the murder, raising the prospect of sanctions or a ban on weapons sales to Riyadh. A speech by Turkey's president slated for Tuesday could give the lawmakers fresh ammunition by further undermining the kingdom's narrative.

Just one week ago, Saudi Arabia was denying any role in Khashoggi's disappearance and vowing to retaliate against foreign countries that sought to hold the kingdom accountable. The veiled threat raised concerns that the Saudis would exact revenge on the United States and others by cutting oil supply and allowing crude prices to bubble higher.

The Trump administration is relying on Saudi Arabia to pump more oil to offset the effect of U.S. sanctions on Iran, OPEC's third biggest producer.