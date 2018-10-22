Fashion giant Ralph Lauren is launching its first streetwear collaboration

Ralph Lauren is working with London skater label Palace in the American brand's first streetwear partnership.
Palace, known for its product "drops," where it launches a new collection without warning, and Ralph Lauren, famous for its traditional preppy-style Polo Ralph Lauren brand, announced the partnership via Instagram.
"'Palace Ralph Lauren is a timeless collection that represents a love letter from a young London skateboard company to their favorite brand in the universe,' — Palace," wrote Polo Ralph Lauren on its Instagram account, next to a picture of its polo-player emblem and the Palace logo.