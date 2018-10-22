Fashion giant Ralph Lauren is launching its first streetwear collaboration

Polo Ralph Lauren's recent Instagram posts include images of its stores lit up in pink, in support of its Pink Pony cancer initiative, photographs of founder Ralph Lauren wearing his signature wide-lapel suits and all-American shots of the Lauren family.

Palace's posts, meanwhile, show images shot by edgy photographer Juergen Teller where models wear smiley-face denim jackets and camouflage pants.

The Palace-Polo logo also appeared on three billboards in Tokyo's Shibuya district, according to industry website Business of Fashion, with Palace founders Lev Tanju and Gareth Skewis telling the site that the collection was inspired by pieces they have worn throughout their lives. "It's the only brand that you can wear to a board meeting, a funeral, and go to the football in — and all in the same day," Tanju said.