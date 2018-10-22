Market Insider

Stocks making the biggest moves after hours: Cadence, Zions Bancorp and more

A logo and ticker info for Cadence Bancorp, LLC is displayed on a screen during the company's IPO, on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) in New York, U.S., April 13, 2017.
Brendan McDermid | Reuters
Check out the companies making headlines after the bell:

Cadence Design Systems shares soared more than 8 percent during after-hours trading Monday after the electronic software company beat analysts' estimates in its third quarter earnings. The company reported earnings of 49 cents a share adjusted for one time items, according to Dow Jones. Analysts were expecting earnings per share of 41 cents.

Zions Bancorp shares rose 2 percent during after-hours trading upon the announcement that the company increased its net earnings in the third quarter from last year's third quarter. The Salt Lake City, Utah-based bank reported net earnings of $215 million, or $1.04 a share, according to Reuters. This beat analysts' estimates of 96 cents a share.

SS&C Technologies shares rose more than 6 percent after-hours upon the release of the company's preliminary third quarter earnings. The software company expects its third quarter revenue to be in the range of $990 million to $992 million, up about 137 percent from 2017's third quarter revenue of $418 million.

Adjusted net income is also expected to be between $196.9 million to $199.8 million, up from the company's guidance from the second quarter of 2018 of $162 million to $168 million.

