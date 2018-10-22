US Treasury yields fall as traders look ahead to data, bond auctions

U.S. government debt prices rose on Monday as traders anticipated upcoming economic data and bond auctions.

At around 5:00 a.m. ET, the yield on the benchmark 10-year Treasury note sank to around 3.196 percent, while the yield on the 30-year Treasury bond fell to 3.375 percent. Bond yields move inversely to prices.

Yields have hit multi-year highs in the last few weeks as a strong U.S. economy has spurred the Federal Reserve in the direction of higher interest rates. The U.S. central bank last week released minutes that showed clear hawkish sentiment, with members confident in the Fed's interest rate path.

On Monday, fears of rates increasing too high too fast appeared to soften. In equities, traders switched focus to earnings, with Halliburton, Hasbro, Kimberly-Clark and Polaris Industries all set to release their respective financial results before the bell.

On the data front, the Chicago Federal Reserve will release national activity index figures at 8:30 a.m. ET.

Meanwhile, $45 billion in three-month bills and $39 billion of six-month bills will be auctioned Monday at 11:30 a.m. ET.