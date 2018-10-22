Watch: Barack Obama speaks at Las Vegas campaign rally for Nevada Democrats

[The stream is slated to start at 4 p.m. ET. Please refresh the page if you do not see a player above at that time.]

Former President Barack Obama is set to take the stage in Las Vegas on Monday to support Nevada Democrats.

Chief among them is Jacky Rosen, who is gunning for GOP incumbent Sen. Dean Heller's seat. The most recent snapshot of the race from RealClearPolitics shows a toss-up, though the polling average gives Heller a slight edge.

The rally shows the latest push from President Donald Trump's predecessor to get out the vote ahead of the November midterm elections, where Democrats look to re-take majorities in at least one house of Congress.

The rally will be held at Cox Pavilion at University of Nevada, Las Vegas. Former Vice President Joe Biden tore into Trump when he visited Vegas over the weekend, telling the crowd that American values are "being shredded by a president who is all about himself."