YouTube CEO urges YouTube creators to protest European copyright law

YouTube CEO Susan Wojcicki warns video makers about the threat of a controversial copyright law in the European Union and urges them to "take action immediately" and protest the ruling with videos and social media posts.

"This legislation poses a threat to both your livelihood and your ability to share your voice with the world," she writes in a blog post published Monday.

Wojcicki focuses on Article 13 of the EU's new Directive on Copyright, which passed in early September and makes tech platforms liable for copyright-protected content. Essentially, this means that giant platforms that rely on user-generated content, including Google's YouTube, Facebook, and Twitter, would be responsible for making sure that users don't share copyrighted material. As it stands now, the platforms aren't fiscally accountable for violations, although they do need to remove copyrighted content when rights holders ask them too.

Critics say that Article 13 could could threaten people's ability to share material like memes or parodies.

Proponents say that the legislation is necessary to protect fair pay for creators, and that major tech platforms have been able to skirt responsibility for too long.

Wojcicki argues in her blog post that assuming liability for all of YouTube's content would make it too risky for the platform to host videos from smaller content creators.

She also writes that YouTube's Content ID already protects content owners. Content ID automatically compares the content of new videos to a database of copyrighted video and audio and lets copyright holders decide whether to block a video that uses their content or run ads against it.

The EU is expected to vote on a final version of the proposal next year.

Here's Wojcicki's full statement on Article 13: