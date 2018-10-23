Asia Markets

Australian stocks cautious following mixed finish on Wall Street

  • Stocks in Australia traded lower in early trade.
  • Overnight on Wall Street, both the Dow Jones Industrial Average and S&P 500 saw losses while the Nasdaq Composite advanced.

Australia stocks were cautious in the morning after the Dow Jones Industrial Average fell more than 100 points overnight on Wall Street.

The ASX 200 slipped 0.21 percent in early trade, with the heavily-weighted financial sector down 0.34 percent and the energy subindex lower by 0.76 percent.

Elsewhere, futures pointed to a lower open for the Nikkei 225 in Japan. Nikkei futures traded in Chicago was at 22,500, while its counterpart in Osaka was at 22,470. The benchmark index last closed at 22,614.82.

Symbol
Name
Price
  
Change
%Change
NIKKEI
---
HSI
---
ASX 200
---
SHANGHAI
---
KOSPI
---
CNBC 100
---

Rising geopolitical tensions

Overnight on Wall Street, the Dow Jones Industrial Average declined by 126.93 points to close at 25,317.41, while the S&P 500 slid by 0.4 percent to end at 2,755.88. The Nasdaq Composite advanced by 0.3 percent to close at 7,468.36.

Investors remain cautious over mounting geopolitical tensions around the world.

A Saudi official provided this weekend a new account of the death of journalist Jamal Khashoggi, deviating from a prior official statement from Saudi Arabia. Khashoggi's death has led to global criticism toward Saudi Arabia and has sent ripple effects throughout global markets. Last week, foreign investors reportedly dumped more than $1 billion worth of Saudi stocks.

Meanwhile, the U.S.-China trade war remain a focus for markets. A Chinese official told American investors at a meeting that Beijing did not "fear" a trade war with Washington.

"China never wants a trade war with anybody, not to mention the U.S., who has been a long term strategic partner, but we also do not fear such a war," Zhang Qingli, a leading member of a Chinese committee tasked with forging alliances with other nations, said through a translator at the meeting in Beijing. That was according to a meeting attendee who declined to be named.

Currencies

The U.S. dollar index, which tracks the greenback against a basket of its peers, last traded at 96.013, rallying from the 95.5 handle yesterday.

The Japanese yen traded at 112.78 against the dollar after weakening from levels below 112.4 in the previous session. The Australian dollar was at $0.7073 after sliding from levels above $0.711 yesterday.

— CNBC's Fred Imbert and Brian Schwartz contributed to this report.

Related Securities

Symbol
Price
  
Change
%Change
USD/JPY
---
USD INDEX
---
NASDAQ
---
.SP500
---
DJIA
---
HSI
---
KOSPI
---
ASX 200
---
.NKXQ
---
NIKKEI
---
SHANGHAI
---