Zappos has been selling footwear online for almost 20 years, and in that time, it has come to dominate that space. Recently, the Zappos Adaptive line — which sells apparel for people with disabilities — took a step toward making it possible for the deaf and hard-of-hearing to experience music.
Zappos, owned by Amazon, invited a group of 150 hearing-impaired people to the Life Is Beautiful music and arts festival in Las Vegas on September 21, then outfitted them with a product that allowed them to enjoy the music of American rock band Greta Van Fleet. They took in every bass line, every drum beat, every guitar chord and every vocal, some for the first time in their lives.