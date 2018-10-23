The product is called Music: Not Impossible, or M:NI. It has been in development since 2014, and it is made by Not Impossible Labs, a company founded by film producer and philanthropist Mick Ebeling, which has been making what it calls "technology for the sake of humanity" for a decade.

Not Impossible Labs began in 2009 when Ebeling invited artists from all over the world to his home to design an eye-tracking system for those suffering from paralysis. The project was a success, and so now the company has turned its attention to the hard-of-hearing with M:NI.

"M:NI is a new canvas to deliver experiences to the body's largest organ — the skin," said Not Impossible Labs' director of technology Daniel Belquer. "We see it as much more than a technology. It's a new way to build and deliver human connection through artistic expression."