Watch President Trump's evolving stance on the death of journalist Jamal Khashoggi

Journalist Jamal Khashoggi's death in Saudi Arabia's consulate in Turkey has put President Donald Trump and the White House in a precarious geopolitical position.

"These are not the actions that we believe a friend and ally should engage in — they're just not," Adm. Michael Rogers, former director of the NSA, recently told CNBC's Eamon Javers. "And we need to convey that very strongly."

Here's how the president's public statements have evolved as more and more details emerge about Khashoggi's death.



