Business News

Business News

Watch President Trump's evolving stance on the death of journalist Jamal Khashoggi

Watch the evolution of President Trump's stance on murdered journalist Jamal Khashoggi
Watch the evolution of President Trump's stance on murdered journalist Jamal Khashoggi   

Journalist Jamal Khashoggi's death in Saudi Arabia's consulate in Turkey has put President Donald Trump and the White House in a precarious geopolitical position.

"These are not the actions that we believe a friend and ally should engage in — they're just not," Adm. Michael Rogers, former director of the NSA, recently told CNBC's Eamon Javers. "And we need to convey that very strongly."

Here's how the president's public statements have evolved as more and more details emerge about Khashoggi's death.


CNBC NEWSLETTERS

Get the best of CNBC in your inbox

Please choose a subscription

Please enter a valid email address
Get these newsletters delivered to your inbox, and more info about our products and service. Privacy Policy.

Playing

Share this video...

×

Watch Next...