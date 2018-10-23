Stocks making the biggest moves after hours: Texas Instruments, iRobot, Barnes & Noble and more

Check out the companies making headlines after the bell:

Texas Instruments shares fell more than 5 percent during after-hours trading Tuesday as the company missed analysts' estimates on revenue in its third quarter and announced weak fourth quarter guidance. The technology company reported $4.26 billion in revenue, missing analysts' estimates of $4.3 billion. However, the company did beat estimates in earnings per share, reporting $1.58 a share. Analysts estimated $1.53 a share.

Arconic shares fell 1.7 percent after market-close as it considers an $11 billion acquisition offer from Apollo Global Management, Reuters reported. This would value the engineering and manufacturing company between $23 and $24 a share. On Tuesday, the closing price was $20.65 a share.

Barnes & Noble shares fell 1.5 percent during after-hours trading as the company announced Evercore as its financial adviser and Baker Botts LLP as its legal adviser. The Board of Directors announced earlier this month that it would form a special committee to conduct a strategic review after multiple parties expressed interest in making an offer to acquire the company.

iRobot shares dropped more than 10 percent in after-hours despite beating estimates for earnings per share and revenue in its third quarter. The company expects a $5 million hit in its fourth quarter because of President Trump's tariffs, which is sizable because in the third quarter, its net income was $37 million. The company reported earnings of $1.12 a share, beating analyst estimates of 48 cents a share. In revenue, the company beat estimates of $245 million, reporting $264 million this quarter.