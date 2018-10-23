Swedbank third-quarter profit beats estimates 

Swedbank has beat analysts' expectations in its third quarter results on the back of lending growth and higher income from its asset management arm.

The Swedish bank reported a net income of 5.53 billion Swedish krona ($613 million) in the third quarter – higher than the market expectation of 4.99 billion Swedish krona, according to data firm Refinitiv.

Here are the key highlights:

Net income: 5.53 billion Swedish krona versus 6.01 billion Swedish krona in the second quarter

Total expenses: 3.99 billion Swedish krona versus 4.26 billion Swedish krona in the second quarter

Common Equity Tier 1: 24.3% in the third quarter versus 23.6 percent in the second quarter

"Third-quarter profit was strong and economic development in our home markets remains solid. Our core products are greatly contributing to increased income," Birgitte Bonnesen, CEO of Swedbank said in an official statement Tuesday.

She added that lending volume is steadily growing; all three Baltic countries are seeing growth too; and a bullish stock market has also benefited its asset management business.