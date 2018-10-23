Texas Instruments falls after missing on revenue, giving weak fourth quarter guidance

Texas Instruments shares fell more than 5 percent during after-hours trading Tuesday after the company missed estimates in its revenue and giving weak fourth quarter guidance.

The chip and semiconductor company reported $4.26 billion in revenue, missing analysts' estimates of $4.3 billion. This is up from 2017's third quarter revenue of $4.12 billion. However, the company did beat estimates in earnings per share, reporting $1.58 a share. Analysts estimated $1.53 a share.

Texas Instruments also announced its fourth quarter outlook. It expects revenue to be $3.6 billion to $3.9 billion and earnings per share to be $1.14 to $1.34 a share.

During the trading day Tuesday, the stock rose 3 percent to $100.25 a share. The company is headquartered in Dallas, Texas.