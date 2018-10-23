Threats of US sanctions could accelerate a Saudi shift eastward 

As the fallout over the killing of Saudi journalist and U.S. resident Jamal Khashoggi continues, age-old alliances are being tested.

In contradiction to President Donald Trump, who has voiced opposition to any interference in U.S. weapons sales to Saudi Arabia, members of Congress are openly calling for sanctions on America's number one arms customer.

German Chancellor Angela Merkel on Sunday announced a hold on arms sales to the kingdom for the time being, a move lauded by many in the international community. But some now fear that severing arms sales to the Saudis will simply push them to turn eastward.

"If the U.S. and West in general move toward some meaningful sanctions of Saudi Arabia, we would be joking to imagine that the Saudis would just sit down and accept it," Ayham Kamel, head of Eurasia Group's Middle East and North Africa practice, told CNBC's "Squawk Box Europe" Monday.

"The Saudis I think will begin to tilt — they were already doing that beforehand — they'll be doing more business with China and Russia. I doubt Mr. Putin would've given the Saudis much trouble with this crisis as Mr. Trump has."