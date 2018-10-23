Why Walmart is struggling in Japan  

Walmart may be the United States' biggest retailer, but it's a different story in Japan. The company made headlines in July when the Nikkei Asian Review reported that Walmart was looking to sell its Japanese subsidiary, Seiyu. Seiyu is a chain of supermarkets and hypermarkets in Japan.

Walmart denied the reports and told CNBC it will continue doing business in Japan. But the company has closed more than 100 Seiyu stores in recent years.

Watch the video above to see if Walmart's business can succeed in Japan.