Asia Markets

Australian stocks cautious following slip on Wall Street

  • Australian stocks were cautious on Wednesday morning as the benchmark ASX 200 traded fractionally higher.
  • Futures pointed to a higher open in Japan.
  • Stocks fell overnight on Wall Street as some corporate results disappointed investors.

Australian stocks see-sawed between gains and losses Wednesday morning following declines on Wall Street.

The ASX 200 traded up 0.16 percent, with the heavily-weighted financial sector gaining 0.7 percent. The energy subindex fell 2.43 percent as oil stocks sold off.

Shares of Santos traded down 2.89 percent, Oil Search declined 2.46 percent and Woodside Petroleum was lower by 1.76 percent.

Oil prices dropped sharply overnight as global benchmark Brent fell 4.3 percent to $76.44. U.S. crude declined $2.93 to $66.43 a barrel.

Saudi Arabia said on Tuesday that it would continue to meet demand for crude despite the looming U.S. sanctions that are expected to reduce oil exports from Iran, according to Reuters.

Meanwhile, futures pointed to a higher open for the Nikkei 225 in Japan. The Nikkei futures contract in Chicago was at 22,180 while its counterpart in Osaka was at 22,160. The benchmark index last closed at 22,010.78.

Symbol
Name
Price
  
Change
%Change
NIKKEI
---
HSI
---
ASX 200
---
SHANGHAI
---
KOSPI
---
CNBC 100
---

Tariffs creep into US earnings

U.S. stocks fell overnight as some corporate results disappointed investors. The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell by 125.98 points to close at 25,191.43 while the S&P 500 slipped 0.55 percent to 2,740.69. The Nasdaq Composite shed 0.4 percent to close at 7,437.54.

The losses stateside came on the back of Caterpillar reporting that higher steel prices and tariffs resulted in increased material costs for the company.

The U.S. and China have implemented tariffs on billions of dollars worth of their goods this year, increasing costs for companies and raising fears that tighter global trade conditions could slow down the global economy.

Negotiations between the two countries have stalled recently, though National Economic Council Director Larry Kudlow said on Tuesday that the presidents of the two economic powerhouses will "meet for a bit" at next month's G-20 summit in Buenos Aires, Argentina.

Currencies

The U.S. dollar index, which tracks the greenback against a basket of currencies, last traded at 95.961, after seeing a high above 96.15 in the previous session.

The Japanese yen was at 112.41 against the greenback after strengthening from the 112.7 handle yesterday, while the Australian dollar was at $0.7091 after seeing lows around 0.706 in the prior session.

— CNBC's Fred Imbert contributed to this report.

