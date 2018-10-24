Australian stocks cautious following slip on Wall Street

Australian stocks see-sawed between gains and losses Wednesday morning following declines on Wall Street.

The ASX 200 traded up 0.16 percent, with the heavily-weighted financial sector gaining 0.7 percent. The energy subindex fell 2.43 percent as oil stocks sold off.

Shares of Santos traded down 2.89 percent, Oil Search declined 2.46 percent and Woodside Petroleum was lower by 1.76 percent.

Oil prices dropped sharply overnight as global benchmark Brent fell 4.3 percent to $76.44. U.S. crude declined $2.93 to $66.43 a barrel.

Saudi Arabia said on Tuesday that it would continue to meet demand for crude despite the looming U.S. sanctions that are expected to reduce oil exports from Iran, according to Reuters.

Meanwhile, futures pointed to a higher open for the Nikkei 225 in Japan. The Nikkei futures contract in Chicago was at 22,180 while its counterpart in Osaka was at 22,160. The benchmark index last closed at 22,010.78.