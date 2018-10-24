Ford shares jump after strong truck sales help third-quarter results beat expectations

Ford shares surged on Wednesday after the automaker reported quarterly earnings and revenue that beat analysts' expectations.

Strong sales of trucks in North America helped offset declining sales of passenger cars, and challenges such as higher costs, lower volume, and difficulties in China. But earnings are still down from the same quarter last year.

Here's what the company reported compared with what Wall Street was expecting, based on a survey of analysts by Refinitiv:

Earnings per share: 29 cents, adjusted, vs. 28 cents expected

Automotive Revenue: $34.7 billion vs. $33.3 billion expected

Total revenues rose nearly 3 percent to $37.6 billion.

Shares were up more than 6 percent in after-hours trading.

Ford reported fiscal third-quarter net income of $1 billion, or 25 cents per share, down from $1.6 billion, or 39 cents per share a year earlier.

Excluding items, Ford earned 29 cents per share, beating the 28 cents per share expected by analysts surveyed by Refinitiv.

The second-largest U.S. automaker continues to benefit from a relentless consumer shift toward sport utility vehicles and trucks in North America, Ford's strongest market. Ford said its F-Series line of full-sized pickup trucks gained market share, and the Super Duty line of trucks saw record high transaction prices.

"The shift to trucks is really the driver to profitability and the margins," said Kelley Blue Book senior managing editor Matt DeLorenzo said on CNBC's Closing Bell. "Ford is pretty well positioned right now with their current product mix. The car decision right now won't hurt them much in the short term. We'll have to see where the market goes in the longer term."

But it lost market share in every region where it sells vehicles. It continues to struggle internationally, though it lost less money in those markets than it did in the second quarter.

Revenues were up in Europe by about $500 million over the same quarter last year, but were down in South America, the Middle East and Africa, and Asia.

The Ford Credit business had a strong quarter, the company said.

"This quarter shows that our business remains very strong in key areas," said CEO Jim Hackett. "We continue to make progress on our efforts to redesign Ford to be more competitively fit, disciplined in capital allocations and nimble enough to win in a fast-changing world."

Ford reaffirmed its adjusted full-year forecast for earnings of $1.30 to $1.50 per share, and said cash flow for the year will be positive, but lower than it was in 2017.

The results come during a challenging time for the automaker, which is very much in the middle of a turnaround. Shares of Ford have fallen more than 30 percent since the beginning of the year. Materials costs have risen and tariffs have already cost the company at least $1 billion.

The second-largest automaker has said it will spend $11 billion on restructuring the company, but some investors say Ford has not released enough details and is not giving the appearance that it is taking decisive action. The company did not give any details on the plan in its earnings release.

For example, the company said on Oct. 5 it plans to make cuts to its salaried workforce of 70,000 people, but it does not yet know how many jobs are at risk and will share more details in the second quarter of 2019.

Morgan Stanley analyst Adam Jonas recently downgraded the stock from a buy to neutral, and said Ford's cash flow is under pressure and its dividend may be at risk.