If you don't have a retirement plan, start by talking about it with your company.

"Sometimes the employer doesn't know that there's a need for it, so they don't look at the options available and set one up for their employees," said financial advisor Winnie Sun, founder at Sun Group Wealth Partners.

Be sure to let your employer know that there are incentives for them to offer such a plan.

That includes tax credits that are available for employers who sponsor a retirement plan, according to Aaron Pottichen, senior vice president at Alliant Retirement Consulting.

The owner, your boss, could use the plan to shelter their own taxable income. And instead of paying bonuses in cash, they can instead contribute to the savings program — and build incentives for employees to stay, Pottichen said.