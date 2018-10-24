Why a shoe has just made the row between Italy and Brussels worse

One member of the Lega party went one step further, however, after he was filmed trampling on the Commission's decision with his shoe – one that was "Made in Italy," no less.

Angelo Ciocca, a member of Lega and a member of the European parliament (an MEP) posted a video on his Twitter account of him protesting against the decision using his shoe.

In the video, Ciocca takes to the press platform in the European parliament in Strasbourg, where Pierre Moscovici, the European commissioner for economic and financial affairs, had just detailed the Commission's response to Italy's budget.

The Lega politician then takes the document and "tramples" the papers on the desk with one of his shoes as Moscovici, a well-known face in Brussels and the euro zone, tries to stop him.

Ciocca posted the video on Twitter with a comment that Italy "deserves respect" and he called officials within the European Commission "imbeciles."

"In Strasbourg, I stepped on (with a sole Made in Italy!!!) The mountain of lies that #Moscovici wrote against #NostroPaese (our country)!!! Italy deserves respect and these #EuroImbecilli have to understand, we no longer lower our heads!!! Did I do well???," Coicca wrote.