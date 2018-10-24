Why a shoe has just made the row between Italy and Brussels worse

The dispute between the coalition government in Rome and European Commission in Brussels over Italy's spending plans took a turn for the worse Tuesday, when a shoe became a part of the drama surrounding the two parties' deteriorating relations.
The European Commission, the EU's executive arm that checks and approves members states' spending plans, rejected Italy's draft 2019 budget on Tuesday as widely expected, as it reneged on a previous commitment to lower the country's budget deficit. Italy now has three weeks to come up with an alternative spending plan. As could be expected, the news has not gone down well among Italy's populist government.
On Wednesday, Deputy Prime Minister Matteo Salvini said that Italy would not change its expansionary budget, which envisages a budget deficit of 2.4 percent in 2019 (against a previously agreed target of 0.8 percent) telling an Italian radio station today that "Italians come first ... Italy no longer wants to be a servant to silly rules," the head of the Lega party said, Reuters reported.