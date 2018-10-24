Stocks making the biggest move premarket: T, BA, UPS, SIRI, QSR, TXN & more

Check out the companies making headlines before the bell:

AT&T – AT&T reported adjusted quarterly profit of 90 cents per share, falling 4 cents a share shy of estimates. Revenue beat forecasts, however, and the company said it continues to anticipate full-year earnings at the high end of its projected range.

Boeing – The aircraft maker reported adjusted quarterly profit of $3.58 per share, beating the consensus estimate of $3.47 a share. Revenue also topped forecasts. Boeing's free cash flow exceeded Street expectations, and it also increased its full year forecasts.

United Parcel Service – UPS earned an adjusted $1.82 per share for the third quarter, matching Street forecasts. Revenue fell short of estimates, however. UPS raised its free cash flow guidance and expressed confidence in its outlook.

Sirius XM – The satellite radio service beat forecasts by a penny a share, with adjusted quarterly profit of 7 cents per share. Revenue also exceeded forecasts by a slight margin. It added 198,000 subscribers during the quarter and raised its outlook for full-year subscriber additions.

Restaurant Brands International – The parent of Burger King, Tim Hortons, and Popeyes came in 2 cents a share short of estimates, with adjusted quarterly profit of 63 cents per share. Revenue also missed analysts' estimates.

Texas Instruments – Texas Instruments reported quarterly earnings of $1.58 per share, beating estimates by 5 cents a share. The chipmaker's revenue fell short of forecasts, however, and it also issued weaker-than-expected guidance, which it attributes to a slowdown in the semiconductor sector.

Tesla – The stock was rated "outperform" in new coverage at JMP Securities, which said Tesla is developing key aspects of electric vehicle development and manufacturing which will be very hard for rivals to duplicate. Separately, Tesla said it increased the price for its new Model 3 sedan launched last week by $1,000 to $46,000.

LabCorp – The medical labor operator reported adjusted quarterly of $2.74 per share, 14 cents a share shy of estimates. Revenue also came in slightly below forecasts and LabCorp lowered its full-year guidance, citing the impact of a ransomware attack, as well as Hurricane Florence.

Union Pacific – Union Pacific plans to cut 475 jobs during the fourth quarter, and signaled that more job cuts would be coming in its ongoing effort to boost profitability. The rail operator will also cut 200 contract positions.

Target – Target is ramping up its competition with Amazon.com with an expansion of delivery and pickup options for online shoppers. The effort will include free two-day shipping on many items during the holiday shopping season, with no minimum purchase or membership required.

Kraft Heinz – The food maker sold its India business to Indian companies Zydus Wellness and Cadila Healthcare for a little over $627 million.

Dunkin' Brands – Dunkin' is revamping its menu of espresso drinks in order to challenge rival Starbucks with less expensive alternatives.

IRobot – IRobot beat estimates on the top and bottom lines in its latest quarter, and raised its guidance for the full year. The maker of the Roomba automated vacuum cleaner said China tariffs would hurt its profit margins, however, since it was not planning to raise prices in response.

Lululemon – Lululemon was upgraded to "buy" from "hold" at Canaccord Genuity in a valuation call, with the yogawear maker's stock down about 17 percent from its recent all-time high.

Morgan Stanley – Morgan Stanley was upgraded to "outperform" from "market perform" at Wells Fargo, which thinks the investment firm will announce increases in its financial targets in January.

Lockheed Martin – Lockheed's $15 billion sale of its THAAD missile system to Saudi Arabia may be at risk, according to a Bloomberg report. That comes in the aftermath of the murder of journalist Jamal Khashoggi at the Saudi consulate in Turkey. Separately, Goldman Sachs upgraded the stock to "buy" from "neutral" and added it to the firm's so-called conviction list of favorite calls.

Noodles & Co. – Noodles & Co. matched Wall Street estimates with adjusted quarterly profit of 4 cents per share, with the restaurant chain's revenue beating forecasts. The shares are under some pressure, however, after announcing an 8.8 million secondary stock offering. The proceeds will go to the selling stockholders and the company will not receive any money from the sale.