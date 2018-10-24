Stocks making the biggest moves after hours: Tesla, AMD, Ford and more

Check out the companies making headlines after the bell:

Tesla shares soared as much as 13 percent during after-hours trading as the company beat analysts estimates on earnings and revenue in its third-quarter results. Adjusted earnings per share were $2.90 a share, while analysts predicted a loss of 19 cents a share. In revenue, the company beat the prediction of $6.33 billion, coming in at $6.82 billion.

Advanced Micro Devices shares plummeted 22 percent after hours as the company released weak fourth quarter guidance and missed on revenue. The company reported a revenue of $1.65 billion, missing analysts' estimates of $1.7 billion. In the fourth quarter, the company expects revenue to be $1.45 billion, while analysts predicted $1.6 billion.



Ford shares rose 6 percent after hours as the company exceeded expectations on earnings and revenue in the third quarter. The company reported earnings of 29 cents a share, while analysts expected 28 cents a share. The company beat on revenue, reporting $34.66 billion while it was predicted to earn $33.3 billion.

Whirlpool shares increased as much as 10 percent after hours as the company beat expectations on earnings but barely missed on revenue. The company reported earnings of $4.55 a share, while analysts predicted $3.76 a share. In revenue, analysts expected $5.34 billion but the company reported $5.33 billion. The full year guidance for earnings per share is also above estimates, predicted to be in the range of $14.50 to $14.80 a share.

Microsoft shares rose 3 percent after hours as the company beat its earnings estimates for its first quarter. The company reported $29.08 billion in revenue, beating analysts' estimates of $27.90 billion. For earnings per share, the company earned $1.14 a share, while analysts expected 96 cents a share.