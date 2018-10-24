Tech stocks recover after-hours on positive earnings from Tesla and Microsoft

After a dismal day for tech stocks, Tesla and Microsoft earnings pulled up stocks after hours across the sector.

The Nasdaq was up 4.63 percent in after-hours trading after Tesla and Microsoft both crushed third quarter earnings.

Microsoft reported $29.08 billion in revenuer for its fiscal first quarter, beating expectations of $27.90 billion according to Refinitiv. Earnings per share were 18 cents higher than estimates, excluding certain items.

Tesla reported $6.82 billion in revenue compared to an expected $6.33 billion according to Refinitiv. Shares were $2.90 a share compared to an expected loss of 19 cents per share.

Prior to the earnings releases, the Nasdaq closed down 4.43 percent on Wednesday. Microsoft closed down 5.35 percent and Tesla closed down 1.92 percent.

Facebook and Apple each jumped about 1 percent in post-market trading. Netflix, which closed around down over 9 percent rose over 1.5 percent after the bell, as did Amazon. Alphabet also rose over 1 percent.