Trump condemns attempted attacks on Democrats: 'Political violence has no place in the US'

President Donald Trump on Wednesday condemned a series of suspected mail bombing attempts against Democratic officials, saying "threats of political violence of any kind have no place" in the U.S.

On Wednesday, law enforcement officials said "potential explosive devices" addressed to former President Barack Obama and former secretary of state Hillary Clinton had been intercepted. Other Democratic officials, including Florida Rep. Debbie Wasserman Shultz and California Rep. Maxine Waters, evacuated their offices.

"This egregious conduct is abhorrent," Trump said at a White House bill signing event. The bipartisan legislation Trump signed will dedicate more resources to fight the ongoing opioid crisis.



Other political leaders, including New York's Mayor Bill de Blasio and Gov. Andrew Cuomo, as well as Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell and House Majority Leader Kevin McCarthy, described the actions as "terrorism" in their statements Wednesday.

The Time Warner Center in midtown Manhattan was also evacuated, after a live explosive device and white powder were found, according to the New York Police Department. News network CNN, which Trump has repeatedly attacked as "fake news" and "the enemy of the people," had a bureau in the Time Warner Center.

CNN reported that the package found at the Time Warner Center was addressed to former CIA Director John Brennan in care of CNN.

Trump said in his remarks that he had been briefed by the FBI, Justice Department, Homeland Security Department and Secret Service just before the opioid legislation event. Chief of staff john Kelly, Attorney General Jeff Sessions, Homeland Security Secretary Kirstjen Nielsen, FBI Director Christopher Wray and other officials attended the event, the White House said.

"The full weight of the government is being deployed" to track down those responsible for sending the suspected explosives, Trump said.